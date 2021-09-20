Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $284.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average is $270.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 662.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

