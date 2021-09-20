People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $122,656,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,347.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 221,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $287.63 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

