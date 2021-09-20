People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.39 and a 200-day moving average of $371.88. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

