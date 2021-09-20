People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,161,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

