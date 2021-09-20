People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

