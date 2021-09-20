People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUS opened at $43.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

