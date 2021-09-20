People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 5,056 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

