People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $822,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 58.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $1,499,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 9.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $310.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.