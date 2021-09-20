People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,230 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.