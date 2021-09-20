People s United Financial Inc. Sells 381 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $448.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

