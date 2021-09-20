People s United Financial Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $407.79 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

