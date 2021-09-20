Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. Perficient has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.