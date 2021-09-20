Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. 898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,327. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

