Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 596,150 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 263.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

