PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PG&E by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258,338 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

