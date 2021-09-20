Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

PHGUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $611.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

