Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,580,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,199. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.