Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 127.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Photronics by 167.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

