Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

DOC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 498,993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

