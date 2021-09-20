Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,359 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.09.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,292 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $644.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $637.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.