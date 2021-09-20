Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 16,690 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 74,624 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.