Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 5,940 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

