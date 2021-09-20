Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 71,021 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,021 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

