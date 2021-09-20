Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $17.39 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,271,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,960,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $12,005,000.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.98 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

