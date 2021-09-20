Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,192,000. W. R. Grace & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of W. R. Grace & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRA opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

