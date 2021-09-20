PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,467. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,457 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 151,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 61.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

