Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 100,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,241,500 shares in the company, valued at C$13,806,975.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.66 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$222.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

