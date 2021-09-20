Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,454. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

