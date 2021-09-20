Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $17,591,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

