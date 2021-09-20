Playcent Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $37,162.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00131556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

