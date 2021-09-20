Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PLRX opened at $18.24 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $655.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

