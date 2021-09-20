PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

