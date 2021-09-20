PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,929,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

