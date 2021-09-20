PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 22.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PROS by 62.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 147.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 232,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

