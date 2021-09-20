Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Cap Achieves $4.10 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $213,083.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $224.68 or 0.00513762 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 101.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00121609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.