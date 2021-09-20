Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.94

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 17752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

