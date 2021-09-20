Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,640. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,081.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

