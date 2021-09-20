Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIAI. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $117,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Impact Acquisition I stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.81. 11,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,514. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

