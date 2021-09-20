Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $41,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WMB opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

