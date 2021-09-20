Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,708 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $43,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.78 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.