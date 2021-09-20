Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $44,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

