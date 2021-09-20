Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.90 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $46,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

