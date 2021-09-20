Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $45,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $90.59 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

