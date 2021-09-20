Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,959 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $39,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,535,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $109.62 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

