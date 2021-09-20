Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 40,737 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of PDC Energy worth $44,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $20,911,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

