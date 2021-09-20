Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,727 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $42,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,753,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 802,874 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

