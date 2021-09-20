Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Down 31.9% in August

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. 656,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,851. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

