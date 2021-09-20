Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.13.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,440. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

