ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 128,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,204,124 shares.The stock last traded at $77.64 and had previously closed at $79.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

