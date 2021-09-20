Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Position Trimmed by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 216,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

PSEC opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

